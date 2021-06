Mahle (7-3) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Mahle allowed a pair of runs in the third inning and then served up two solo homers to Ronald Acuna and Austin Riley in the fifth and sixth. He had won his previous five decisions and hadn't taken a loss since May 20. The 26-year-old righty saw his ERA climb to 3.74 alongside a 105:27 K:BB through 84.1 frames. Mahle is lined up to face the Cubs at home next weekend.