Mahle (0-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five to take the loss Sunday against the Cardinals.

Mahle surrendered the majority of the damage against him on a two-run home run by Harrison Bader in the second inning. He was solid otherwise, generating 11 swinging strikes on 71 total pitches and holding the Cardinals to only one additional extra-base hit. Mahle last pitched on Aug. 12 prior to this appearance, which limited the length he was able to work. He's had an inconsistent role with the club this point, but should be in line to draw another start for the team's doubleheader Saturday against the Cubs.