Mahle gave up five runs on nine hits in 5.1 innings during the losing effort to the Cardinals on Friday.

Mahle gave up only a solo home run to Yadier Molina prior to starting the sixth, but things unraveled in the inning and he coughed up a four-spot before being lifted. He did manage to strike out five while walking none, but couldn't quite contain the Cardinals' bats. Mahle has been roughed-up in the last two starts since he one-hit the Cubs in six innings for his first start of the season. The Reds' rotation is banged up, so the young right-hander figures to see continued starts.