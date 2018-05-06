Reds' Tyler Mahle: Takes loss Saturday despite quality start
Mahle (2-4) took the loss against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings while striking out four.
Homers by Starlin Castro and Justin Bour, as well as a dominant performance by Caleb Smith on the mound for Miami, sent Mahle to defeat despite a strong outing of his own. The 23-year-old has provided quality starts in three straight trips to the mound, a streak he'll look to continue in Thursday's road matchup against the Dodgers.
