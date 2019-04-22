Reds' Tyler Mahle: Takes loss
Mahle (0-2) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out nine across six innings to take the loss Sunday against the Padres.
Mahle was largely effective outside of a disastrous third inning, during which he surrendered six hits, including three that went for extra-bases. His nine strikeouts were backed up by 20 called strikes and 13 swinging strikes. Despite allowing four earned runs in consecutive starts, Mahle has an impressive 24:4 K:BB through 23 frames, giving hope that he will turn in a better start his next time out despite a tough matchup Saturday against the Cardinals.
