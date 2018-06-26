Mahle allowed three runs on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts through five innings in a no-decision Monday against Atlanta.

For the fifth time this season, including the second straight start, Mahle walked four batters. He was able to avoid disaster by keeping the ball in the ballpark and inducing a solid nine swinging strikes, though. Mahle has a strong 81 strikeouts in 86 innings (8.5 K/9) and has kept opponents without a home run in five of the past six starts, a stretch dating back to May 26, but his control issues have limited him to a 3.98 ERA. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Brewers.