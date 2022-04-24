Mahle (1-2) took the loss to the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Mahle kept the Reds in it for most of the afternoon despite not having his best stuff. He got no help from his offense, and after Saturday's loss, the team's losing streak now sits at 11 games. Mahle's numbers leave a lot to be desired, especially after three earned runs were added to his April 12 line following a scoring change (error to base hit). History tells us his numbers will improve, but unfortunately it looks like Mahle will face a constant uphill battle, barring a trade.