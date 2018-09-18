Mahle (shoulder soreness) has been traveling with the Reds on their current road trip and throwing on the side, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Mahle might get in a relief outing before the end of the season, but is unlikely to start. "He's throwing his side sessions and all that," interim manager Jim Riggleman said. "Whether he starts again, I don't know. If he gets a couple of innings of relief, we might be able to do it in a simulated situation as opposed to a game situation to [help] him confirm in his own mind, 'Yeah, I feel great going into the offseason and do my normal offseason program to get ready for next year.'"