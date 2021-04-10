Mahle hurled four scoreless and hitless innings against Arizona on Friday, issuing four walks while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

Mahle looked dominant throughout the outing, inducing 17 swinging strikes and proving unhittable for four frames. However, he ran up his pitch count to 92 due largely to four walks, and he was pulled before the start of the fifth inning. Still, there has been plenty to like about Mahle's first two starts, most notably his 15 strikeouts across nine frames. His next start is scheduled for Wednesday at San Francisco.