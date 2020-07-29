Mahle allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four across four innings Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Mahle worked through two innings without issue, but was set back in the third inning when it appeared that Shogo Akiyama lost a ball in the sun. That allowed Jason Kipnis to start the inning with a triple, and later come around to score. The next frame, Mahle allowed three consecutive singles, which accounted for his second earned run. On the the positive side, Mahle allowed only the aforementioned extra-base hit, and also racked up 15 called strikes and 10 swinging strikes on 69 total pitches. Mahle may find himself out of the rotation after this start, however, as Anthony DeSclafani (shoulder) projects to be healthy enough to take his next turn through the rotation at Detroit.