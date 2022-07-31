Mahle (5-7) gave up two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win in an 8-2 victory over the Orioles on Saturday.

Mahle got into some trouble early in the game and tripped on the mound to balk in a run, but he settled into a groove and strung together five consecutive scoreless innings to earn his fifth win of the season. The 27-year-old right-hander has now thrown four quality starts in a row to lower his ERA to 4.40. Mahle is expected to be a trade deadline target and could find himself making his next start for a contending team that will likely provide more consistent run support than the Reds. If he is not traded, he tentatively lines up for a start next week at Milwaukee.