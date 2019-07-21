Mahle (hamstring) threw before Sunday's game against the Cardinals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Mahle is battling a sore left hamstring that he suffered during his last start on July 20. He hopes to be able to make his next start, and the fact that he was able to throw prior to the game is a positive sign. However, If Mahle is not ready in time for the outing, Lucas Simas is the likely candidate to take his turn in the rotation.