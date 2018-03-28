Reds' Tyler Mahle: Thursday rainout brings start vs. Cubs
Mahle will be pushed back a day in the Reds' pitching schedule after the team's Opening Day game Thursday against the Nationals was rained out, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports. The right-hander is now slated to make his first start Monday against the Cubs.
The rotation adjustment doesn't really move the needle for Mahle, who will miss out on a tough home matchup Sunday against a stacked Nationals lineup and instead face an equally strong Cubs lineup in Cincinnati. Mahle earned his way into the Opening Day rotation with a strong showing in the Cactus League, though he ended the spring with a clunker Monday, serving up six runs on 10 hits during a four-inning outing against the Rangers in Texas.
