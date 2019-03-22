Reds' Tyler Mahle: To break camp as fifth starter
Mahle will be the Reds' fifth starter to open the season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Mahle is expected to pitch the Reds' fifth game of the season, April 2 against the Brewers. His opening may only be temporary, as Alex Wood (back) will be on the injured list to start the season but isn't expected to miss too much time.
