Reds' Tyler Mahle: To make major league debut Sunday
Mahle will be called up to start Sunday against Pittsburgh, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Mahle owns a sharp 2.73 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 10 starts at Triple-A Louisville, a particularly impressive accomplishment at just 22 years old. Expect the Reds to hold off on making a roster move until after Saturday night's game, as they will need to make a move to clear a 40-man roster spot for his ascent.
