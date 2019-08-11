Mahle (hamstring) is expected to move to the bullpen when he is activated from the injured list, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

He tested his hamstring by running the bases Saturday and had a live batting practice session Sunday, throwing 20 pitches. He will throw a bullpen session at Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday and a rehab assignment will follow. With the addition of Trevor Bauer at the deadline and with the rest of the big-league starters pitching well, the plan will be for Mahle to work as a multi-inning reliever down the stretch.