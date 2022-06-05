Mahle didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-8 loss to the Nationals, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander tossed 63 of 104 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth quality start in his last five outings, but a late meltdown by the Cincinnati bullpen cost Mahle his third win of the year. Over that five-start stretch, he sports a 4.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB through 29 innings as Mahle begins to put a shaky start to the campaign behind him.