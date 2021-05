Mahle (3-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Nationals after tossing 5.1 scoreless innings, giving up three hits and a walk while fanning two.

Mahle was coming off a woeful outing the last time out, giving up seven runs across two innings, but he bounced back admirably here and ended just two outs away from delivering what would've been his second quality start of the month and third of the season. Mahle will take his 3.75 ERA into his next start, scheduled for Sunday at the Cubs.