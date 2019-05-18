Reds' Tyler Mahle: Tosses six scoreless
Mahle (1-5) threw six shutout innings, allowing only four hits with two walks and five strikeouts to earn his first victory of the season against the Dodgers on Saturday.
While this was his first win, Mahle has pitched much better than his 1-5 record indicates. He has taken a loss twice when allowing just one run and on two more occasions, Mahle yielded one or no runs and settled for a no-decision. He also has a very healthy 4.9 K/BB, which simply didn't translate into a win until Saturday because of poor run support. Mahle possesses a 3.51 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 51.1 innings as well. He will be looking for his second win during his next start at the Cubs on Saturday.
