Reds' Tyler Mahle: Turns in decent outing
Mahle surrendered four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over 6.1 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Giants.
All four of Mahle's runs came via the home-run ball, as he gave up a two-run blast in the first and seventh innings. He did manage to pound the strike zone, however, tossing 68 of 93 pitches for strikes. The right-hander owns a 3.97 ERA with a 49:8 K:BB through 45.1 innings this season.
