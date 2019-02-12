Mahle was not named among the Reds' projected starters to begin the 2019 campaign, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Manager David Bell all but confirmed the Reds' starting rotation will consist of Luis Castillo, Alex Wood, Sonny Gray, Tanner Roark and Anthony DeSclafani, leaving Mahle on the outside looking in. It's unclear if the young right-hander will remain stretched out as a starter in the minors or transition to a long-relief/swingman role with the big club. Mahle posted a 4.98 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 23 starts (112 innings) for the Reds in 2018.