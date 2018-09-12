Mahle could be skipped in the rotation after getting his next start pushed back, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Mahle was expected to take the mound this weekend against the Cubs, but interim manager Jim Riggleman elected to bypass the right-hander and go with Matt Harvey, Cody Reed and Luis Castillo in Chicago. Anthony DeSclafani will take the mound during Monday's series opener in Milwaukee, which likely leaves Mahle in line to pitch Tuesday.