site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-tyler-mahle-wednesdays-game-postponed | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Wednesday's game postponed
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mahle won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Guardians since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Both teams have a scheduled day off Thursday, so the Wednesday's contest will simply be pushed back a day. Mahle should still start and retain his usual turn through Cincinnati's rotation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read