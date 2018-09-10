Mahle threw three innings Sunday, yielding two runs on five hits and three walks in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Padres. He allowed a home run and struck out five in the no-decision.

The only damage to Mahle came from a two-run blast off the bat of Austin Hedges. Unfortunately, Lucas Sims got knocked around for four runs after Mahle was lifted. The 23-year-old's ERA now sits at 4.98 in 112 innings this season after Sunday's outing, his first MLB appearance since Aug. 2. He'll take on the Cubs in Chicago on Saturday as he looks for his first win since July 6.