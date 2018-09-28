Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman said Mahle (shoulder) isn't under consideration to replace Luis Castillo in the rotation Sunday against the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Riggleman didn't suggest Mahle would be available in relief for the Reds' three-game series with the Pirates this weekend either, implying the right-hander's 2018 campaign has come to an end. Though Mahle has been dealing with a tender shoulder since mid-September, it's not believed to be a major concern for the 23-year-old heading into the offseason. Sal Romano appears to be the leading candidate to start the Reds' final game of the season after Castillo was shut down due to workload concerns.