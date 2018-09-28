Reds' Tyler Mahle: Won't make another start
Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman said Mahle (shoulder) isn't under consideration to replace Luis Castillo in the rotation Sunday against the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Riggleman didn't suggest Mahle would be available in relief for the Reds' three-game series with the Pirates this weekend either, implying the right-hander's 2018 campaign has come to an end. Though Mahle has been dealing with a tender shoulder since mid-September, it's not believed to be a major concern for the 23-year-old heading into the offseason. Sal Romano appears to be the leading candidate to start the Reds' final game of the season after Castillo was shut down due to workload concerns.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....