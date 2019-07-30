Mahle (hamstring) isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list until mid-August, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mahle was placed on the injured list July 22 due to a left hamstring strain, and skipper David Bell doesn't expect the right-hander to return for another few weeks. A firm timetable for Mahle's return should become more clear when he resumes throwing.