Mahle (2-10) allowed 10 runs (six earned) on 12 hits with no walks and two strikeouts across 4.1 innings while taking a loss against the Rockies on Sunday.

The 24-year-old yielded four unearned runs in the first inning and then threw three straight scoreless frames. But with his outing seemingly back on track, Mahle then allowed six runs in the fifth. Mahle faced seven batters in the frame and only recorded one out. The defeat gives him his 10th loss of the season, and he owns a 4.82 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 97 innings. He will look to turn his season around at home against the Cardinals on Friday.