Mahle allowed two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across seven innings during a no-decision against the Astros on Wednesday.

This was Mahle's best start in more than a month, but Astros starter Gerrit Cole pitched just a little bit better, so despite the Reds win, Mahle didn't receive the "W." Mahle did, though, drop his season ERA and improved his K/BB rate to 4.44. He remains 2-7 with a 4.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 77.2 innings this season. Mahle will make his next start Tuesday at the Angels.