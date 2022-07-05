site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Naquin: Activated off IL
Naquin (quadriceps) returned from the 10-day injured list and will bat cleanup as the right fielder Tuesday against the Mets, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Naquin slashed .255/.315/.460 before going down May 31 with a left quadriceps strain. He figures to be a near-everyday player in Cincinnati's outfield going forward.
