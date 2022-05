Naquin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Guardians.

Annie Sabo of Bally Sports Ohio noted on the postgame show that Naquin has hit five home runs in eight games against his former team since leaving Cleveland. Naquin is riding a hot streak and has his overall OPS up to .802 after Thursday's performance. He could move up to a more prominent spot in the order, especially with TJ Friedl struggling.