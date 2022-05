Naquin returned from the COVID-19 injured list Friday and will lead off and serve as the designated hitter against the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Naquin was only just placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, so the fact that he's back in action just two days later suggests he didn't test positive for the virus himself. He'll look to kickstart his season upon his return to action, as he's hit an unimpressive .212/.257/.379 through 18 games.