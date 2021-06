Naquin went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss against the Phillies.

Naquin accounted for most of the Reds' offensive output with his 11th long ball of the season, as he took Aaron Nola deep in the second inning. The centerfielder has hit safely in eight of Cincinnati's last nine games, though he hasn't recorded a multi-hit outing since May 17.