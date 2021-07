Naquin went 5-for-6 with a double and four RBI in Monday's 15-11 extra-innings loss to the Mets.

The five knocks were a new career high for the 30-year-old, but Naquin's efforts couldn't get the Reds into the win column. He still hasn't recaptured his early-season power stroke, but since the beginning of July he's slashing a palatable .280/.333/.380 with a homer, six runs and nine RBI in 14 games.