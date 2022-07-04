site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Naquin: Closing in on return
Naquin (quad) could return during the Reds' current homestand, according to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer.
The Reds will be playing at home from the 4th of July through the following Sunday, and Naquin may be ready to return to the field at some point during that stretch.
