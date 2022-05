Naquin went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Cubs.

Naquin singled and scored during the opening frame, homered in the eighth and singled again in the ninth. It's his second three-game game of the season and 11th multi-hit effort. The 31-year-old has a .270/.319/.492 slash line with five home runs, 22 RBI, 19 runs and three stolen bases through 35 games in 2022.