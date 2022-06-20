Reds manager David Bell said Sunday that Naquin (quadriceps) may be a couple weeks away from returning from the 10-day injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Though Bell said a few days earlier that Naquin was ahead of schedule in his recovery from a left quad strain, the outfielder doesn't look as though he'll be ready to return before the short end of the 4-to-6-week timeline that he was initially projected to face for his recovery. Naquin should continue to ramp up his baseball activities during the upcoming week before potentially heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment in the final week of June.