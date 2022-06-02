Reds manager David Bell said that Naquin (quadriceps) received a platelet-rich plasma injection Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The outfielder was given a recovery timeline of approximately one month, but the Reds are hoping he'll be able to return ahead of schedule.

Naquin landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left quadriceps strain. A better sense of whether he'll be ready to return from the IL within a month could come into focus in a few days, once the PRP injection has taken effect. Albert Almora is expected to serve as the Reds' primary right fielder while Naquin is on the shelf.