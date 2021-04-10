Naquin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's win over Arizona.

Naquin blasted a massive 454-foot homer to right field in the fourth inning, marking his fourth long ball in his past three games and league-leading fifth overall this season. He also walked, stole second and scored a run in the sixth frame. Naquin's home-run total through seven games this season has already surpassed the four homers he hit across 40 contests in 2020. He should continue to see frequent playing time as long as he keeps swinging a hot stick.