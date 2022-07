Naquin went 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Cardinals.

Naquin delivered a two-RBI single in the second inning and drove in a pair with a triple four frames later. Naquin entered Friday's game hitting just .176 with a 34.2 percent strikeout rate in 12 games since returning from the injured list July 5. Even with the slow stretch, he's maintained a respectable .246/.309/.440 line across 192 plate appearances on the season.