Naquin went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Brewers.

The double was only the second extra-base hit that Naquin has produced over his last 16 games, with the veteran outfielder plating just five runs over that stretch. Though Naquin is beginning to cool off after a red-hot start to the season, he appears fairly secure in an everyday role in the outfield while Nick Senzel (knee) remains sidelined.