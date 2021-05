Naquin went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Naquin brought home a run in the first inning with a sacrifice fly and then singled in an insurance run in the fourth. The 30-year-old outfielder is up to 33 RBI this season with an .817 OPS. He hitting just .211 with six RBI over his last 12 games.