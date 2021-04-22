Naquin went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Naquin has found his way into the Reds' lineup of late, most recently due to Nick Castellanos' suspension. His bat had cooled considerably since a very hot start, though he's now picked up an RBI in each of his last three games and has collected at least one hit in three of his last four starts. It remains to be seen if and how the Reds elect to get Naquin regular at-bats once both Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama (hamstring) return, though the latter may still be a couple weeks away from game action.