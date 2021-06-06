Naquin was removed in the top of the third inning of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with left hamstring tightness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. He recorded a double in his lone at-bat before being lifted for a pinch hitter.

The origin of Naquin's injury isn't totally clear, though Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer notes that Naquin appeared to slide awkwardly into second base on his first-inning double. Shogo Akiyama came in to pinch hit for Naquin, and he would likely serve as the primary replacement in center field if Naquin were to miss additional time beyond Sunday.