Naquin will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Cardinals.
After going 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI while starting in place of Nick Senzel (shoulder) in Saturday's 9-6 win, Naquin will remain in the lineup for the series finale. He'll be filling in this time for Jesse Winker, who will take a seat after coming down with an illness Saturday. With Senzel checking back into the starting nine Sunday and Winker's absence from the lineup likely to be a brief one, however, Naquin should return to his normal fourth-outfielder role within the next few days.