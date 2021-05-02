Naquin will start in center field and bat sixth Sunday against the Cubs.
Though Jesse Winker (back) returns to the lineup following a one-game absence, Naquin will stick in the Cincinnati outfield for a third straight game. Nick Senzel -- Naquin's main competition for the final spot in the Reds' everyday outfield -- will instead make his second start of the season at second base, filling in for Jonathan India, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. If the Reds decide to play Senzel at the keystone regularly while India is sidelined, both Senzel and Naquin would likely have clear paths to regular roles in the short term.