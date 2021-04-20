Naquin will start in right field and bat second Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

After filling in for the struggling Nick Senzel in center field for the final two games of the Reds' weekend series versus Cleveland, Naquin should now get the chance to play right field for the next two days while Nick Castellanos serves a suspension. Once Castellanos is back in the fold for Thursday's series finale, Naquin and Senzel will likely be fighting for one spot in the Reds' everyday lineup, with the performance of both players likely to dictate which of the two gets the bulk of the work. With a 1.068 OPS over 48 plate appearances, Naquin has been one of the Reds' standout hitters in the early going.