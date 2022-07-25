site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Tyler Naquin: Getting breather Monday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 25, 2022
Naquin will sit Monday against the Marlins.
Naquin will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals. Matt Reynolds will replace him in right field and bat seventh in the series opener.
