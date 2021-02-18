Naquin signed with Cincinnati as a non-roster invitee Thursday.
Naquin won't have to move particularly far after spending the entirety of his professional career in the opposite corner of Ohio with Cleveland. The 29-year-old has been a legitimate big-leaguer over the course of his five seasons in the majors but fits best in a bench role, as he owns a career wRC+ of 100, a fine but unimpressive number for someone who mostly plays the outfield corners. He probably can't expect much more than a bench role with the Reds, and even that isn't a guarantee, as he's coming off a year in which he hit just .218/.248/.383 in 40 games.