Naquin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a second run scored in Tuesday's win over the Guardians.

Naquin golfed a Zach Plesac pitch over the right-field wall in the third inning to give the Reds an early lead, and he padded the lead in the ninth after stealing second base to get into scoring position. While Naquin always seems to do this against his former team, his overall production has been modest. He's now batting .257 with three homers and three steals, and he's been stuck in the bottom third of the lineup against right-handed pitching lately.