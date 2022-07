Naquin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Pirates in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Naquin was in right field for both games, and after an 0-for-4 showing in the matinee, he connected on a game-tying homer in Game 2, his sixth long ball this season. The 31-year-old has his batting line up to .255/.315/.463. His availability for both games suggests the quad injury that sidelined him recently is in the rearview mirror.